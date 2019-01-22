I was axed like you cut off cancer from finger, senior prosecutor testifies

A senior prosecutor tasked to lead investigations and prosecute foreign bribery cases was given 24 hours to hand over all his cases to the serious crimes litigation unit, which was under control of special director Lawrence Mrwebi.

“They axed me like you cut off cancer on your finger,” advocate Chris Macadam, special deputy director in the priority crimes litigation unit, told the inquiry looking into the fitness of Mrwebi and deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office. Both senior officials are suspended.

The inquiry into the pair is part of an attempt to restore the integrity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that has greatly been diminished for more than a decade as allegations of factionalism, political interference and corruption hampered it from carrying out its core mandate.

He said the cases he was tasked to investigate and prosecute as a dedicated foreign bribery prosecutor, were removed without much ado.

Among these cases was the alleged bribing of a PetroSA official, as well as the alleged bribing of SA government officials by UK entities.

Macadam was crucial in the investigations that would make it onto the radar of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental initiative to stimulate economic growth.