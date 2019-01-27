National

Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m bribe for silence

27 January 2019 - 07:35 GRAEME HOSKEN and BONGANI FUZILE
Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of BOSASA, testifies at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on January 21, 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP
The Watson family was prepared to do anything to keep whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi quiet — including offering him an R80m hush fund.

An e-mail to Agrizzi from Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck last September — which the Sunday Times has seen — contained a proposed agreement revealing an elaborate web to make the payments appear legitimate.

In the proposal, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson would pay Agrizzi a monthly consultancy fee of R250,000.

Agrizzi would also set up a new company, Newco, to which Watson would pay up to R10m a year, for six years.

Watson also included a R5m “good faith” payment.

Agrizzi's fee would be for advising Watson “personally in relation to his business dealings”.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times

