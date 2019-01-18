WATCH: The things Eskom has to do to survive

Power utility Eskom’s debt sits at R419bn and the state-owned company is projected to post a record loss of more than R15bn in the year to end-March.

But the government is said to want the utility to present a credible turnaround strategy before the national budget is tabled in February.

Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD of EE Publishers, joined Business Day TV to discuss his view on what needs to happen at the power utility.