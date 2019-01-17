All government contracts with Bosasa were tainted by corruption, says Agrizzi

“Every single contract” Bosasa had with government departments and entities was “tainted by bribes and corruption”, its former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified on Thursday.

Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multi-billion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread allegations of corruption.

Agrizzi appeared before the state-capture commission of inquiry on Thursday where he gave a detailed breakdown of a video that was allegedly recorded by Bosasa’s CFO Andries van Tonder. In the video, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson can be seen counting stacks of cash — amounting to R1m — in a vault.

Agrizzi told commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that the grey bags used to carry money were only used for bribes — as was the money kept in Watson’s vault.

Agrizzi was Watson’s right-hand man at Bosasa from 1999. He resigned in 2016. Agrizzi’s evidence is the first time the commission has heard evidence about state capture not linked to the Guptas.

Zondo asked Agrizzi during Thursday’s proceedings if he could say how many government contracts Bosasa might have received over the past five or 10 years before he resigned. Agrizzi responded that he could not count all the contracts but that “every single contract was tainted by bribes and corruption”.

Zondo then asked whether Agrizzi was able to say that there were no legitimate contracts from any government entity. Agrizzi said that not all contracts were awarded based on corruption, but that “once they were awarded, corruption crept in”.

He added that most extensions of contracts were “largely influenced” by corruption, and that there were few exceptions.

On Wednesday, Agrizzi detailed how the facilities management firm forked out millions of rand in bribes a month to secure tenders at mining companies and state institutions. He said the firm would spend between R4m and R6m a month paying bribes.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that a payment made on behalf of Watson into a trust account was used to fund his campaign to become president of the ANC, after first telling parliament the money was paid to his son Andile in terms of a valid consulting contract with Bosasa he had seen personally. The president later said the donation by Watson to his campaign had been made without his knowledge.

