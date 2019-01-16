Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

PIC inquiry authorised to cast its net as wide as necessary

16 January 2019 - 05:10 carol paton
The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October following ongoing allegations of impropriety at the PIC. Picture: GCIS
The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October following ongoing allegations of impropriety at the PIC. Picture: GCIS

The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which will begin sitting on Monday, will have a wider scope than initially believed and is empowered to investigate any matter relevant to its work.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October following ongoing allegations of impropriety at the PIC. The corporation, which is the biggest and most influential investor in the country, manages government pension and other funds worth about R2-trillion.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Inquiry to cast a wider net on PIC’s conduct

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

PIC inquiry to probe Steinhoff BEE deal

Commission asks for information on nine investments involving politically connected individuals
National
1 month ago

State pension fund hit by R7.4bn in write-offs

The Government Employees Pension Fund’s writes off a R4.3bn investment in Steinhoff’s empowerment shareholder and about R1bn in companies controlled ...
National
1 month ago

New era for PIC after Matjila’s resignation

Changes to Public Investment Corporation’s executive structure and board are on the agenda over the next six months
National
1 month ago

Scopa rejects legal opinion that PIC may refuse demands for information

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts instructed the PIC to hand over the information by next Wednesday
National
1 month ago

Heat on PIC to release details of unlisted investments

The DA's David Maynier applies under the Promotion of Access to Information Act for the asset manager to disclose assets worth R70bn
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
PIC inquiry authorised to cast its net as wide as ...
National
2.
Despair as corruption-busting Newcastle mayor ...
National
3.
Zimbabwe crisis a warning to SA, says Mmusi ...
National
4.
City of Joburg asks Treasury to intervene in ...
National

Related Articles

PIC inquiry to probe Steinhoff BEE deal
National

SOEs a major exposure for the PIC
National

State pension fund hit by R7.4bn in write-offs
National

New era for PIC after Matjila’s resignation
National

Heat on PIC to release details of unlisted investments
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.