PIC inquiry authorised to cast its net as wide as necessary

The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which will begin sitting on Monday, will have a wider scope than initially believed and is empowered to investigate any matter relevant to its work.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October following ongoing allegations of impropriety at the PIC. The corporation, which is the biggest and most influential investor in the country, manages government pension and other funds worth about R2-trillion.

