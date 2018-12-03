State pension fund writes off R4.3bn investment in Steinhoff’s BEE shareholder

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has written off its R4.3bn investment in Steinhoff's empowerment shareholder, the Lancaster Group.

Chair of the GEPF board of trustees Renosi Mokate said in her statement that this was directly linked to the collapse of the Steinhoff share price. It is 51% owned by the PIC and 49% by former trade unionist Jayendra Naidoo.

As at end-March 2017, the GEPF, through the PIC, owned about R28bn in Steinhoff International Holdings — about 10% of the company and 1% of the total assets of the GEPF. The Steinhoff share price collapsed in December 2017 after the announcement that accounting irregularities were being investigated.

Also written off in the list of impairments in the GEPF annual report for 2017-2018 tabled in parliament on Monday was the R1bn loan and investments in preference shares in Iqbal Surve's Sekunjalo Investments and Independent News and Media SA (INMSA) because of their failure to honour their payment obligations under the transaction agreements.

Other write-offs were the R375m investment in VBS, which is under liquidation, and R492m in Afgri Poultry.

Mokate said that with regard to Independent Media, “as a result of declining traditional print and advertising revenue, the Sekunjalo term loan, the INMSA shareholder loan and preference shares were impaired as INMSA and Sekunjalo did not honor their payment obligations under the transaction agreements. Cost-containment strategies are being implemented and the investment continues to be closely monitored”.

The impairment in INMSA in 2017 was only cited as R86m, which indicates a sharp deterioration in the value attributed to the investment in the company.

In November, Business Day reported that Independent Media had not met its obligation to the PIC to repay its R253m loan in August, as was required by the loan agreement. The PIC made a loan to Independent Media, and a direct investment in the company in 2013 to facilitate its purchase by Surve’s Sekunjalo.

In total, R888m was made available. The loan matured on August 18 and now stands at R408m.

The PIC’s investment in Independent Media was controversial since its inception as there has been much doubt over whether it would yield a return for the GEPF.

Regarding Afgri Poultry, Mokate said “the decrease in the recoverability of these instruments was as a result of industry and operational challenges”.

