National

Jacob Zuma to become a recording artist — thanks to Ethekwini municipality

The former president will perform his favourite struggle songs

31 December 2018 - 08:59 Ernest Mabuza
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs in a deal reached with Ethekwini municipality’s department of parks, recreation and culture.

The deal was announced by department head Thembinkosi Ngcobo after a delegation visited Zuma at his Nkandla home on Saturday, where the former president agreed to record the songs. 

“In terms of the city’s integrated development plan‚ we were mandated to stimulate economic growth through social cohesion and bringing people together‚ either through music or sport or cultural activities‚” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said after being named the City of Literature in November by Unesco‚ the municipality had decided to celebrate this through many forms‚ including music.

He said the department had not yet finalised the finer details, such as how proceeds from the project would be shared.

“The initial idea was for him to do a live performance‚ but because of his busy schedule, that was not possible‚” said Ngcobo.

“We have been trying to get hold of him for some time.”

TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma expected to shun MP role and keep his benefits

It's highly unlikely that former president Jacob Zuma will accept his inclusion on the list of new ANC MPs despite being nominated by several branches
Politics
7 days ago

Business Day’s top 10 political reads of 2018

The year saw major political developments, including the removal of a sitting president, a decision to amend the constitution's land clause, and ...
Politics
4 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Joburg vs New York — or is it Zuma vs Trump?

All the world’s a stage — and that stage is starting to look unsettlingly one-note
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The hottest topics of the year that was

2018 saw the death of a stalwart, the removal of a sitting president, and a technical recession — but that’s not even half of it
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Great mine heist: how SA’s gold has been looted ...
National
2.
Clifton sheep slaughterers will be charged, says ...
National
3.
The hottest topics of the year that was
National
4.
Tourism minister optimistic about growth in 2019
National

Related Articles

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Mboweni’s colloquium: Is it pastiche or pantomime?
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Let us count the ways that Zuma led us astray
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Jacob Zuma says he tried to protect inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.