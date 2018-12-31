Jacob Zuma to become a recording artist — thanks to Ethekwini municipality

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs in a deal reached with Ethekwini municipality’s department of parks, recreation and culture.

The deal was announced by department head Thembinkosi Ngcobo after a delegation visited Zuma at his Nkandla home on Saturday, where the former president agreed to record the songs.

“In terms of the city’s integrated development plan‚ we were mandated to stimulate economic growth through social cohesion and bringing people together‚ either through music or sport or cultural activities‚” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said after being named the City of Literature in November by Unesco‚ the municipality had decided to celebrate this through many forms‚ including music.

He said the department had not yet finalised the finer details, such as how proceeds from the project would be shared.

“The initial idea was for him to do a live performance‚ but because of his busy schedule, that was not possible‚” said Ngcobo.

“We have been trying to get hold of him for some time.”

TimesLIVE