Draft land expropriation bill released for public comment

The government has released a draft Expropriation Bill that outlines the circumstances under which the state can take land without paying for it for public comment.

It may be just and equitable for no compensation to be paid where land is expropriated in the public interest, the draft legislation, released on Friday, notes.

The draft bill says land can be taken without pay if it’s occupied or used by a labour tenant; if it’s held for purely speculative purposes; belongs to a state-owned enterprise; and where the owner has abandoned it, among other circumstances.

An expropriating authority may have the right to use property temporarily, if it’s urgently required, for a period not exceeding 12 months.

The public has 60 days to submit written comments on the bill to the department of public works.

Read the full draft bill below: