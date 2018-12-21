National

Draft land expropriation bill released for public comment

The public has 60 days to provide written submissions about the bill, which Agri SA says needs ‘urgent clarification’

21 December 2018 - 15:21 Ana Monteiro
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The government has released a draft Expropriation Bill that outlines the circumstances under which the state can take land without paying for it for public comment.

It may be just and equitable for no compensation to be paid where land is expropriated in the public interest, the draft legislation, released on Friday, notes. 

The draft bill says land can be taken without pay if it’s occupied or used by a labour tenant; if it’s held for purely speculative purposes; belongs to a state-owned enterprise; and where the owner has abandoned it, among other circumstances.  

An expropriating authority may have the right to use property temporarily, if it’s urgently required, for a period not exceeding 12 months.

The public has 60 days to submit written comments on the bill to the department of public works.

Read the full draft bill below:

The passage of the bill through parliament is separate to plans by the ANC to  amend the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation. 

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have approved a report that recommends the constitutional amendment. They will now establish another parliamentary committee to draft a bill needed to make the changes.

The ANC says the constitutional change is needed to address racially skewed ownership patterns dating back to apartheid and white minority rule. Farmers’ groups and some opposition parties say the changes will undermine property rights and deter investment.

The draft is the third version of the bill, with its first iteration released in 2008, according to Agri SA, the country’s biggest farming industry lobby group. While the proposed law provides more clarity on expropriation without compensation, which Agri SA opposes, its reach and definitions must be clarified “urgently”, it said in a statement. 

Agri SA said the definition of expropriation in the new bill is too narrow and is out of line with international trends, posing “the danger that the state can place all kinds of restrictions on ownership without compensating the owner”.

Bloomberg

The good and bad in 2019 economic outlook

As the national elections come to the fore, the key issues investors will be watching are whether the Reserve Bank will continue to hike interest ...
Economy
2 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Zondo commission should be expanded to probe spending on land reform

There should be prosecutions, incarceration and reclaiming some of the money that was siphoned from the state
Opinion
2 days ago

PALLO JORDAN: What does addressing the land question in SA actually involve?

Urban land and space was highly contested during the 20th century and remains so today, though the content of such struggles might have changed
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Draft land expropriation bill released for public ...
National
2.
Zimbabwe says it will not extradite Grace Mugabe ...
National
3.
Transnet declares force majeure after ‘economic ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Tito Mboweni to work on ...
National

Related Articles

Draft bill on expropriation excludes the arbitrary seizure of property
Opinion

Malema’s calls for land occupation could lead to anarchy‚ NPA tells court
National

Government working to stop land grabs, land reform minister says
National

NCOP adopts land expropriation report
National

Land expropriation without compensation drive enters next crucial phase
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.