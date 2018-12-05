Land expropriation without compensation drive enters next crucial phase

A separate committee in parliament is set to soon begin redrafting section 25 of the constitution or the property clause after both houses of the legislature agreed to adopt the contentious report on land expropriation without compensation.

The expropriation without compensation debate has polarised the country and spooked investors, with the proposed amendment set to be challenged in court by various stakeholders and political parties.

This means the process to change the constitution could be stymied pending the conclusion of court processes which may end in up in the highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court.

It is therefore highly unlikely that any amendment will be finalised by the current parliament, whose five-year term ends in a few months’ time.

The National Council of Provinces on Wednesday gave the report the thumbs-up with eight provinces voting in favour of its adoption. The DA-led Western Cape objected.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted in favour of the report despite strong objections by the official opposition, the DA, which has vowed to take the legal route to challenge the “flawed processes” leading up to the adoption of the final document.

MPs, particularly those from the ANC and EFF, want the constitution to be amended to make it explicit that expropriation without compensation is one of the means that can be used to address the skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the colonial and apartheid days.

Indications are that the process of amending the constitution will only be finalised after the 2019 elections, leaving the possibility that the amendment might not happen at all if the parties backing the change fail to win enough votes to secure a two-thirds majority among them.