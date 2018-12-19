National

Public protector finds Fikile Mbalula violated the constitution with Dubai trip

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered the NPA to investigate whether the funds used to pay for the trip ‘were not the proceeds of money-laundering’

19 December 2018 - 15:10 KARYN MAUGHAN
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: THE TIMES
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that former minister Fikile Mbalula violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking a South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane found that Mbalula had gone to Dubai without paying for the trip first, and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. She said this was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”.

Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sport to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.

“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves that Mr Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan prior to boarding a flight to Dubai,” Mkhwebane said, adding that it was “inappropriate” for Mbalula to enter into a “loan agreement” with Yusuf Dockrat, “a director of an entity doing business with Sascoc”.

Dockrat then paid R300,000 to Munlin Travel on Mbalula’s behalf.

Mkhwebane said there is evidence that Mbalula paid R275,000 into the account of the company that had paid his travel expenses. 

She said she did not recommend any remedial action against Mbalula “as he is no longer a member of the executive”, but ordered the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate “whether the funds used to pay Mr Mbalula’s trip were not the proceeds of money-laundering”.

The public protector’s investigation followed reports by Eyewitness News last year that Sedgars Sport contributed at least R300,000 towards the trip while Mbalula was sports minister

Mbalula, who is now head of the ANC’s elections office, had reportedly denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he funded the holiday himself.

Sedgars also denied any wrongdoing.

Trevor Manuel expected to testify about Mbalula’s Gupta confession

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel tells Zondo commission how Mbalula made a confession to the ANC’s national executive committee about his ...
National
1 month ago

Expect the unexpected, Fikile Mbalula says about state capture investigation

The police minister says more than 17 cases in the state capture probe are being investigated and some are ready for prosecution
National
10 months ago

Fikile Mbalula’s Dubai holiday partly paid for by Sascoc supplier, records show

The police minister, his wife and three children went on a R680,000 trip that was at least partly paid for by a supplier to his department while he ...
National
1 year ago

