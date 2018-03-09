National

Fikile Mbalula resigns as an MP

09 March 2018 - 12:50 Staff Writer
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: SOWETAN
Former police minister Fikile Mbalula has resigned as an MP‚ the ANC said on Friday.

Jackson Mthembu‚ the ANC’s chief whip in Parliament‚ said the resignation was effective from February 26. Mbalula was recently ousted from the Cabinet of President Cyril Ramaphosa. He has since taken up a post as head of the ANC’s election campaign.

Mbalula was a fierce supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and openly backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over from Zuma as ANC president in December.

Mbalula was removed from his position as police minister in the recent Cabinet reshuffle. He had occupied that position for less than a year‚ but managed to court a fair amount of controversy with his tough-talking manner and outspokenness on social media.

The former ANC Youth League leader drew particular criticism for his anti-crime campaign on Twitter — the same platform he used to announce his imminent departure from Cabinet.

Three police officers to sue Fikile Mbalula after defamatory remarks, Sapu says

The SA Police Union says by ‘taking Mbalula to the cleaners’, the union will be warning political leaders and senior management
7 days ago

