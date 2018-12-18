‘Destructive’ Bain and Gartner under fire in final Sars inquiry report

Consultants Bain & Company and Gartner were hammered in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry’s final report, for their destructive role at the tax agency under axed commissioner Tom Moyane.

Both companies were found to have irregularly obtained Sars contracts, which together came to about R400m.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Sars consultants were destructive, says Nugent

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.