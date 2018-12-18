Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

‘Destructive’ Bain and Gartner under fire in final Sars inquiry report

18 December 2018 - 05:06 natasha marrian
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Consultants Bain & Company and Gartner were hammered in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry’s final report, for their destructive role at the tax agency under axed commissioner Tom Moyane.

Both companies were found to have irregularly obtained Sars contracts, which together came to about R400m.

Sars commissioner should be apolitical, says Nugent

The Sars commission of inquiry chair has made far-reaching recommendations to bolster governance at the tax agency
National
15 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s role in Sars destruction exposed

The Nugent report into Sars shows that Bain & Company former partner Vittorio Massone had lied under oath when he said he had never discussed Sars ...
National
2 days ago

Nugent report finds Moyane and Bain lacked integrity

In a comprehensive 200-page report retired judge Robert Nugent finds consultancy and former Sars commissioner colluded to restructure the agency
National
3 days ago

Bain pays back the money over botched Sars work, but may face fraud charges

Judge Robert Nugent recommends that fraud charges be pursued over the irregular manner in which Bain obtained the R164m Sars contract to restructure ...
National
3 days ago

