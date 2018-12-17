Sars commissioner should be apolitical, says Nugent

“It has become perfectly clear in the course of this inquiry that Sars is still plagued by factional politicisation and intrigue that entered SARS with Mr Moyane’s appointment and it is set still to plague Sars. Without that politicisation being rooted out of Sars, there is no prospect of its credibility being restored,” Nugent says in his final report.

In the end, he recommends that a new commissioner be appointed in a “transparent” process, to be led by the president, in consultation with the finance minister.

The National Treasury has already got the ball rolling, with the post of commissioner advertised over the weekend. Treasury deputy director-general in charge of tax policy, Ismail Momoniat, said on Monday that the recommendations of the Nugent report would be factored in when making the new appointment.

The term of acting commissioner Mark Kingon has been extended by the treasury to allow for this process to take place. Nugent recommends that the new commissioner should have “unblemished integrity”, can manage large organisations — SARS has 14,000 employees — and should also “not be aligned to any constituency”.

“And, if so aligned, (the candidate) should renounce such alliance upon appointment,” the report says. A panel should be appointed to interview candidates nominated by the president.

Nugent’s report also contains other far-reaching recommendations on improving governance and functioning at Sars in the medium term, including restoring key units such as the large business centre and the compliance unit, and for Sars to reestablish its capacity to investigate the illicit economy, especially the illicit tobacco trade. Its capacity to do so was diminished during Moyane's tenure.

The recommendations also include recouping about R900,000 from Moyane for legal bills which Sars had to bear for his own personal benefit — he had paid lawyers R120,000 and R770,000 to read two books for him to establish whether he had been defamed.

