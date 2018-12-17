Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Sars commissioner should be apolitical, says Nugent

17 December 2018 - 19:39 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The credibility of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is still at risk, unless the institution is depoliticised, the Sars commission of inquiry has found and recommends that any new commissioner appointed should be "apolitical".

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, has made far-reaching recommendations to bolster governance at Sars, including the appointment of an inspector-general, a deputy commissioner and for the oversight powers of the finance minister over Sars to be strengthened. 

Nugent was tasked with investigating governance and administration at Sars by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a R100bn hole in revenue collection developed since Moyane took over in 2014. Nugent in his final report handed to Ramaphosa on Friday found that the situation at Sars under Moyane was a “catastrophe”.

The final report said that this situation was “attributable to a massive failure of governance, coupled with pervasive breaches of integrity” at the tax agency since 2014. 

Without that politicisation being rooted out of SARS, there is no prospect of its credibility being restored
Final report by SARS commission of inquiry chairman Judge Robert Nugent

“It has become perfectly clear in the course of this inquiry that Sars is still plagued by factional politicisation and intrigue that entered SARS with Mr Moyane’s appointment and it is set still to plague Sars. Without that politicisation being rooted out of Sars, there is no prospect of its credibility being restored,” Nugent says in his final report. 

In the end, he recommends that a new commissioner be appointed in a “transparent” process, to be led by the president, in consultation with the finance minister. 

The National Treasury has already got the ball rolling, with the post of commissioner advertised over the weekend. Treasury deputy director-general in charge of tax policy, Ismail Momoniat, said on Monday that the recommendations of the Nugent report would be factored in when making the new appointment. 

The term of acting commissioner Mark Kingon has been extended by the treasury to allow for this process to take place. Nugent recommends that the new commissioner should have “unblemished integrity”, can manage  large organisations  — SARS has 14,000 employees — and should also “not be aligned to any constituency”.

“And, if so aligned, (the candidate) should renounce such alliance upon appointment,” the report says. A panel should be appointed to interview candidates nominated by the president. 

Nugent’s report also contains other far-reaching recommendations on improving governance and functioning at Sars in the medium term, including  restoring key units such as the large business centre and the compliance unit, and for Sars to reestablish its capacity to investigate the illicit economy, especially the illicit tobacco trade. Its capacity to do so was diminished during Moyane's tenure. 

The recommendations also include recouping about R900,000 from Moyane for legal bills which Sars had to bear for his own personal benefit — he had paid lawyers R120,000 and R770,000 to read two books for him to establish whether he had been defamed.  

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Bain pays back the money over botched Sars work, but may face fraud charges

Judge Robert Nugent recommends that fraud charges be pursued over the irregular manner in which Bain obtained the R164m Sars contract to restructure ...
National
2 days ago

Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss

The Treasury confirmed the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner
National
3 days ago

Moyane defeat opens way for his successor

New Sars chief to be appointed after Ramaphosa has studied final report of the Nugent inquiry
National
5 days ago

Tom Moyane rejoining Sars ‘would be a catastrophe’

Retired judge Robert Nugent says in his affidavit responding to Moyane’s high court application that the former commissioner had crippled the tax ...
National
20 days ago

Moyane in court bid to reverse his axing and prevent Sars recovery

The former tax boss is angry he will no longer get a salary, as he has for the past seven months, despite being suspended
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Public schools face biggest reforms since 1994
National
2.
Small farms are marginal in modern industrial ...
National
3.
Sars commissioner should be apolitical, says ...
National
4.
Drug makers welcome 3.78% private-sector medicine ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma’s role in Sars destruction exposed
National

Nugent report finds Moyane and Bain lacked integrity
National

Bain pays back the money over botched Sars work, but may face fraud charges
National

Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss
National

Mark Kingon to stay on as Ramaphosa mulls new Sars boss
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.