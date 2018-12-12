National

Strike could ground Comair flights‚ warns Numsa

The union cites Comair’s profits, which it says are entirely due to the performance of labour

12 December 2018 - 17:25 Nico Gous
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has threatened to down tools and ground flights.

Numsa said on Wednesday that it would go on strike next Thursday if it did not mediate its differences with Comair and British Airways (BA) via the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ scheduled for Tuesday.

“If we embark on a strike it will be a national strike affecting services for these airlines at all the major airports nationally‚” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said. “The public will be hugely inconvenienced by a strike at this time of the year‚ and this will hurt [the airlines’] profits.”

Comair operates and manages BA and Kulula Airlines in SA. It has 2‚206 South African employees‚ with 373 belonging to Numsa.

Numsa is demanding a 12% salary increase; a 13th cheque; travel allowances; more shop stewards; 15% of basic salary for shift allowances; and a daily overtime allowance.

Comair made R325m in profits the latest financial year and Jim believes workers are “directly responsible for that performance ... It was entirely through their efforts that the executives and the board are experiencing huge profits”.

Jim claims the salary of the lowest-paid workers is R9‚000 and that the company is racist. “There is a significant gap between the salaries of white workers and African workers who do the same work.”

Jim also wants airlines to offer workers safe transport because airlines operate at “awkward hours”. “Our members are expected to report for duty at 4am and they knock off at 10pm when public transportation is unavailable.”

Comair has been approached for comment.

Numsa faces R1m fine for violence during strike in plastics sector

Union members are accused of using petrol bombs, damaging property and assaulting an employee
National
1 month ago

Saftu rejects Numsa’s Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party

The union federation says it will ‘resist being stampeded into becoming a labour desk for, or forming an alliance with, any political party’
National
15 days ago

Plastics strike to go on, despite improved wage offer

The Plastics Convertors Association says it will seek intervention from ‘high ranking’ government officials to end the labour dispute
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Ex-SABC deputy chair says minister had nothing to ...
National
2.
Embattled Endumeni under administration after ...
National
3.
Strike could ground Comair flights‚ warns Numsa
National
4.
Westbury clinic forced to move vaccines after ...
National

Related Articles

Plastics industry blames Numsa for strike violence
National / Labour

Numsa opposes the government selling a stake in Denel
National

Numsa's Toyota strike to go on indefinitely
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.