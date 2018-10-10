Numsa's Toyota strike to go on indefinitely

The strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) at Toyota SA Motors would continue "indefinitely" until its demands were acceded to, the union said on Tuesday.

The union embarked on a national strike on Monday, saying the management team at Toyota had "stubbornly" refused to engage with its demands.

Numsa has accused Toyota of being untransformed, saying it "routinely" failed broad based BEE compliance targets. It also accused the group of "repeatedly" failing to meet their employment equity targets.

Numsa demands, among others, the establishment of a transformation committee, which will oversee and participate in the recruitment and procurement process.

It has also asked that the independence of a chairperson in and during disciplinary processes be upheld.

Further demands include that workers access free medical consultation, which is offered by the in-house medical staff, whether they are on medical aid or not, as well as that the bonus system payment must be changed.

The union said all apprentices should be given a transport allowance, which had been the practice in the past.

Toyota on Tuesday said: "We would like to place on record that the statement issued earlier today by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA relating to the strike action at Toyota’s Prospecton Plant and Atlas Road Warehouse [in Boksburg], is a misrepresentation of the facts and is, in some instances, defamatory."

It said it reserved the right to respond to these allegations and would do so in detail once all the facts have been reviewed and appropriate feedback was given to Numsa.

Toyota said it remained committed to continued engagement with the union.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za