PIC inquiry to meet for the first time
With a deadline of February for an interim report, the commission does not yet have premises or administrative staff
The commission appointed to launch an inquiry into affairs at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will hold its first meeting on Monday.
The meeting comes weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the terms of reference and appointed retired judge Lex Mpati to head the commission.
It raises question marks over whether the commission can deliver its interim report by Ramaphosa’s deadline of February 15 2019 and a final report by April 15 2019. The parliament ends before elections in April or May next year.
The inquiry was first announced in July but its terms of reference were gazetted and published in October.
Mukoni Ratshitanga, spokesperson for the department of justice, which is spearheading logistical arrangements, confirmed the meeting saying this will be the first internal meeting of the commission.
Mpati said last week that the commission is still without premises. “I understand that we will have a look at some options on Monday. The administrative staff has not been appointed yet so I don’t know when we’ll be up and running.”
He said the list of witnesses has not yet been identified. “I mean we don’t have a secretariat yet so we haven’t issued invitations either,” he said.
Asked if the commission will be able to stick to the predetermined deadlines, Mpati said: “I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t like to comment on that.”
The judge said the delay is probably due to logistical arrangements between the relevant departments rather than from the presidency. The department of justice is spearheading arrangements together with other departments such as public works.
Ratshitanga said: “The department will advise the public on the workings of the commission thereafter.”
Mpati is a past president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. He will be assisted by former SA Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and investment banker and asset manager Emmanuel Lediga.
The PIC manages R2-trillion in government pension and other funds and is Africa’s largest asset manager. But it has been in the spotlight over the past two years for alleged improprieties regarding investments and the conduct of its office bearers and employees.
The inquiry is limited to events that took place in 2017 and 2018.
The terms of reference require the commission to probe and make findings on whether certain “transactions contravened PIC policy or resulted in any undue benefit for any PIC director or employee”. Also, whether “any PIC director or employee used his or her position to improperly benefit another person”.
The transactions likely to be questioned are the PIC’s private placement of R4.3bn in the initial public offering of Ayo Technologies in December 2017, at a price the market thought to be grossly overvalued; the PIC’s interest in investing in Sagarmatha, which was abandoned; and its investment in the S&S Oil refinery in Mozambique, in which the son of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was involved.
The role of the board will also be probed, as will internal matters ranging from the treatment of whistle-blowers to alleged discrimination in remuneration policy.
The terms of reference relate to events in 2017 in which several staff parted ways with the PIC or were fired after the aggressive pursuit of those believed to be behind anonymous whistle-blower reports, which alleged misconduct by CEO Dan Matjila.
A separate investigation into Matjila’s affairs found he did not have a romantic relationship with a woman named Pretty Louw but he did intervene inappropriately on her behalf to help obtain funding for her business at the behest of then intelligence minister David Mahlobo.
Please sign in or register to comment.