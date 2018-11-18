PIC inquiry to meet for the first time

The commission appointed to launch an inquiry into affairs at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will hold its first meeting on Monday.

The meeting comes weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the terms of reference and appointed retired judge Lex Mpati to head the commission.

It raises question marks over whether the commission can deliver its interim report by Ramaphosa’s deadline of February 15 2019 and a final report by April 15 2019. The parliament ends before elections in April or May next year.

The inquiry was first announced in July but its terms of reference were gazetted and published in October.

Mukoni Ratshitanga, spokesperson for the department of justice, which is spearheading logistical arrangements, confirmed the meeting saying this will be the first internal meeting of the commission.

Mpati said last week that the commission is still without premises. “I understand that we will have a look at some options on Monday. The administrative staff has not been appointed yet so I don’t know when we’ll be up and running.”

He said the list of witnesses has not yet been identified. “I mean we don’t have a secretariat yet so we haven’t issued invitations either,” he said.

Asked if the commission will be able to stick to the predetermined deadlines, Mpati said: “I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t like to comment on that.”

The judge said the delay is probably due to logistical arrangements between the relevant departments rather than from the presidency. The department of justice is spearheading arrangements together with other departments such as public works.

Ratshitanga said: “The department will advise the public on the workings of the commission thereafter.”

Mpati is a past president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. He will be assisted by former SA Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and investment banker and asset manager Emmanuel Lediga.