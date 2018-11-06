Pravin Gordhan backs SAA’s survival under the right conditions

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he does not believe SAA, which has lost about R18bn in the past four financial years and is dependent on state guarantees, should be sold.

That is in contrast to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who told an investor conference in New York last week that the country was "unlikely to sort out the situation" and that the airline should be closed down.

