National

Pravin Gordhan backs SAA’s survival under the right conditions

In contrast to Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister indicates that the loss-making carrier does not need to be sold

06 November 2018 - 05:37 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he does not believe SAA, which has lost about R18bn in the past four financial years and is dependent on state guarantees, should be sold.

That is in contrast to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who told an investor conference in New York last week that the country was "unlikely to sort out the situation" and that the airline should be closed down.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:   Pravin Gordhan backs SAA’s survival ‘if staff get on board’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

If we want SAA to survive we must clean out the dirt, Pravin Gordhan says

Finance minister Tito Mboweni suggested last week that the airline should be closed down, but the public enterprises minister appears to be against ...
National
18 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan puts SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan

The public enterprises minister  tells the board to take immediate measures to deal with its challenges
National
1 day ago

Satawu hits out at Tito Mboweni over SAA comments

The union slams Tito Mboweni's 'irresponsible' comments that SAA should be closed down
National
1 day ago

Mboweni's view on SAA closure "refreshing" says DA

Tito Mboweni told investors in New York SAA “is loss-making" and should be shut down
National
3 days ago

SAA should be shut down, says Tito Mboweni

SAA ‘is loss-making, it’s unlikely to sort out the situation, in my view we should close it down,’ says the finance minister
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan backs SAA’s survival ‘if staff get ...
National
2.
Zuma pushed for a nuclear deal with Russia as ...
National
3.
Transnet appoints acting group CEO
National
4.
Pravin Gordhan slams Zuma’s lawyer over Gupta ...
National

Related Articles

If we want SAA to survive we must clean out the dirt, Pravin Gordhan says
National

Pravin Gordhan puts SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan
National

Satawu hits out at Tito Mboweni over SAA comments
National / Labour

SAA should be shut down, says Tito Mboweni
Companies

SAA’s debt redemptions due before March pose risk to fiscus
National

Mboweni's view on SAA closure "refreshing" says DA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.