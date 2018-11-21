Nominations finally opened to fill Constitutional Court bench

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has finally invited nominations to fill the two vacancies on the Constitutional Court’s bench.

The top court has 11 permanent members of the bench, but the positions left vacant by the promotion of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to his current position in March 2017, and the retirement of justice Bess Nkabinde earlier this year, have not yet been filled.

The JSC also advertised five vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which is the second highest court in the land. The SCA has 21 permanent judges, meaning it is operating without almost a quarter of its needed total.

The Constitutional Court has had multiple acting judges taking up positions while the posts have been left vacant for months. In a recent judgment declaring a part of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional, four of the nine judges in the unanimous decision were acting ones.

It is understood that, given the experience required to be appointed to the Constitutional Court, getting judges in to act helps develop a sufficient pool of judges to choose from, as well as to expose them to the way the court works.

Alison Tilley, co-ordinator for Judges Matter, said the importance of the appointments to the apex court is because their decisions directly affect the lives of all people in SA. She said there should ideally be more than four candidates being interviewed for the post, but that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told them they had been struggling to get people to come forward for the top positions in the judiciary.

Tilley said there is a reason judges are permanently appointed — it increases independence. “Security of tenure is a necessary, if not sufficient condition, for the independence of the judiciary.”

She added that the practice was to avoid people acting in positions for a long time.

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), said, judges are reluctant to put themselves through the interview process, which is rigorous and takes place in full view of the public.

He said these perceptions should be changed as it should be seen as an “honour to serve in the Constitutional Court and people of the requisite experience should be making themselves available.”

