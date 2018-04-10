Experienced white judge says there is room for him in a transformed Supreme Court

A white male judge, applying for one of three positions with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), supports transformation but believes there might be a slot for him at the court.

Pieter Meyer‚ a judge at the Johannesburg High Court‚ was being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for one of the positions. Eight other candidates‚ including four women‚ are also in the running.

The white judges were asked whether they would feel slighted in the event that black candidates were chosen. On Tuesday, SCA president Mandisa Maya asked Meyer an "unfair question", which she had also put to his competitors.

"Why should you be appointed over women and black candidates vying for these very same posts who had not had the opportunity to hone their legal skills as sharply as you have as a white male? The simple question is: how do we transform the SCA without weakening its intellectual capacity?" Maya asked Meyer.