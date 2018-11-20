Pravin Gordhan hits back at EFF’s Shivambu on lifestyle funding

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, calling on him to tell South Africans who finances his and the EFF leaders’ lifestyles.

This was in response to Shivambu’s allegations against Gordhan on Monday in his address to EFF members picketing in Parktown, Johannesburg, where Gordhan was appearing before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Shivambu said Gordhan’s immediate task after his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa was to destroy Eskom and SAA so they can eventually be privatised.

He also alleged that Gordhan used the spy tapes in 2009 to strong-arm former president Jacob Zuma into appointing him as finance minister.

"He had private intelligence in Sars [South African Revenue Service] called the rogue unit.

"He’s the one who gathered the so-called spy tapes, he’s the one who used those tapes to go and bargain with Jacob Zuma to say we’ll give you the tapes, drop the corruption charges and then you must assign me as the minister of finance," Shivambu said.

In rejecting the allegations, Gordhan’s spokesperson Adrian Lackay said Shivambu must take South Africans into his confidence about his finances.

Sources of income

"It is time that Mr Shivambu explained to South Africans, and in particular the people of Limpopo, when money stolen from VBS Mutual Bank will be repaid," said Lackay.

"It’s time for him to disclose what other sources of income funds his own lifestyle and that of other leadership figures in the EFF," he said.

Lackay also called on Shivambu to subject himself to the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to present any evidence he has about Gordhan.

The EFF protested at the inquiry, promising to rid the country of "liars", referring to ANC leaders.

The third-largest party in parliament after the ANC and the DA lived up to its promise, mounting a day-long protest.

Hundreds of EFF members in their red regalia were joined by lobby group Black First Land First to protest against

Gordhan’s appearance. With Itumeleng Mokoena