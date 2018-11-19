It was all about a Russian nuclear deal for Jacob Zuma, Pravin Gordhan tells inquiry

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says securing a nuclear procurement deal became then-president Jacob Zuma’s central focus after he was re-elected in 2014.

He said it became evident that the former president and the department of energy were pursuing the controversial 2011 deal with the Russians at all costs.

The nuclear build programme was put on ice after Earthlife Africa and the Southern Africa Faith Communities' Environmental Institute mounted a successful court challenge to the way in which the state determined the country's nuclear power needs.

The plan would have seen SA building nuclear power stations to secure 9‚600MW of extra electrical power at a cost of about R1-trillion.