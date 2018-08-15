National

NPA will not bring additional charges against Thales, Jacob Zuma’s co-accused

Prosecutor Billy Downer has conceded that the proposed additional charge does not actually exist

15 August 2018 - 07:23 Nivashni Nair
The National Prosecuting Authority will not bring additional charges against former president Jacob Zuma’s co-accused‚ Thales South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions advocate Moipone Noko on Tuesday confirmed that the state would not amend the indictment against the French arms company.

"The state has complied with the court order. We have advised the defence that we will not be amending the indictment‚" she told TimesLIVE.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court had given the state 14 days to provide clarity to Thales’s legal team after defence advocate Anton Katz SC pointed out that the proposed additional charge did not exist in South African law.

At Zuma’s court appearance in Pietermaritzburg last month‚ Katz referred to the charge mentioned in a letter from axed NPA boss Shaun Abrahams to Thales’s legal team.

"I have requested the prosecuting team to provide me with their views on the prospects of proffering charges against your client in terms of section 5(b) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act‚" Abrahams wrote in the letter.

Katz told the court that he was confused as the charge did not exist.

Prosecutor Billy Downer SC admitted that no such section existed in the act.

The company’s representative‚ Christine Guerrier‚ was not in the dock with Zuma when he appeared on July 27‚ as the court excused her from appearing.

Thales is charged with one count of racketeering‚ two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

Zuma faces 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect Thales from an investigation of the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Zuma will appear in court again on November 30.

Jacob Zuma's new legal team wants a permanent stay of prosecution

The corruption case against him and French arms company Thales has been postponed to end-November to allow for the preparation of the new application
National
18 days ago

Jacob Zuma well enough to celebrate with supporters and call his trial 'unfair'

With his trial postponed to November, and a new legal team, the former president says one day he will ‘reveal all about the plot to prosecute him’
National
18 days ago

Jacob Zuma back in court in replay of scenes from 10 years ago

His supporters held an overnight vigil and marched to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his third appearance on fraud, racketeering and money ...
National
18 days ago

