WATCH: How EWC could change SA’s landscape

13 November 2018 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

Two academics have painted a bleak picture of the likely outcomes of land expropriation without compensation. The findings from their macroeconomic impact assessment flags lower capital formation, a deep recession, rising budget deficits and debt levels.  

One of the academics, Roelof Botha from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings.

Roelof Botha from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science talks to Business Day TV about his paper on land reform

Land expropriation without compensation spells ‘economic disaster’

Two Gibs academics have conducted a macroeconomic impact assessment of the proposed land policy — and their results are not pretty
