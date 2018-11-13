News Leader
WATCH: How EWC could change SA’s landscape
13 November 2018 - 07:25
Two academics have painted a bleak picture of the likely outcomes of land expropriation without compensation. The findings from their macroeconomic impact assessment flags lower capital formation, a deep recession, rising budget deficits and debt levels.
One of the academics, Roelof Botha from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings.
