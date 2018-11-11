Government open to negotiating with farm owners on expropriation, says minister

The government is open to negotiating with farm owners to find viable solutions to land expropriation without compensation, says rural development & land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Meanwhile, the joint constitutional review committee is pushing to finalise its report and recommendations by Thursday over the need for a constitutional amendment to ease expropriation of land without compensation. The land reform drive has sparked huge concern in the agricultural sector and the rest of the economy.

National Freedom Party MP Ahmed Shaik Emam asked the minister in parliament last week whether she would consider negotiating with farm owners in order to create a “win-win situation” to find more viable alternatives to land expropriation without compensation. .

In her written reply Nkoana-Mashabane said she is prepared to negotiate with farm owners to find viable alternatives such as joint ventures between farm owners and beneficiaries of land restitution.

“However, the constitutional review committee has to first conclude its process on reviewing section 25 of the constitution. The parliamentary process must first be concluded,” she said. “In the meantime, the president has established an interministerial committee on land reform that is led by the deputy president, and appointed the panel of experts to provide technical support to the interministerial committee.”