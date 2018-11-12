Knives out for Pravin Gordhan as fightback intensifies

The fightback against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who has made it his mission to clear out the rot in state-owned companies that became prey in the state capture project, has intensified as he faces at least three public protector complaints.

It came to light last week that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was investigating Gordhan’s role in the early retirement package offered to former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2010.

The fightback by those embroiled in allegations of state capture has become politically charged, with the EFF leading the charge, especially against Gordhan.

