National

Knives out for Pravin Gordhan as fightback intensifies

Retaliation by those embroiled in allegations of state capture has become politically charged

12 November 2018 - 05:10 Genevieve Quintal
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The fightback against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who has made it his mission to clear out the rot in state-owned companies that became  prey in the state capture project, has intensified as he faces at least three public protector complaints.

It came to light last week that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was investigating Gordhan’s role in the early retirement package offered to former SA Revenue Service  deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2010.

The fightback by those embroiled in allegations of state capture has become politically charged, with the EFF leading the charge, especially against Gordhan. 

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Clock is ticking on action against Gigaba

Parliamentary deliberations on whether to amend the constitution to facilitate the expropriation of land without compensation will move a step closer ...
Politics
12 hours ago

WATCH: What the public protector wants to ask Pravin Gordhan

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss the public protector’s plan to talk to Pravin Gordhan
National
2 days ago

Public protector investigates Pravin Gordhan

Minister says move is an abuse of power
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pravin Gordhan’s submission on Guptas shows he has nothing to hide

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says in statement to the Zondo commission he was in only one meeting with Ajay Gupta, writes Ranjeni ...
Politics
5 days ago

