News Leader
WATCH: What the public protector wants to ask Pravin Gordhan
09 November 2018 - 10:42
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been subpoenaed to appear before public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in an investigation related to former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package and reinstatement.
Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.
Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss the public protector’s plan to talk to Pravin Gordhan
Please sign in or register to comment.