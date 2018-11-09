National

WATCH: What the public protector wants to ask Pravin Gordhan

09 November 2018 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: THE TIMES

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been subpoenaed to appear before public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in an investigation related to former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package and reinstatement.

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.

