National

Robert Nugent portrayed Tom Moyane as ‘devil incarnate’

Moyane’s lawyers say Nugent’s recommendation that Cyril Ramaphosa axe Moyane is ‘a thinly veiled attempt to campaign for the permanent appointment of Mark Kingon’

30 October 2018 - 17:03 Karyn Maughan
Robert Nugent. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Robert Nugent. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has dismissed the recommendation by judge Robert Nugent that he be fired “in the interest of Sars and the country” as irrational, unfair, unreasonable and “tainted by bias”.

In a letter sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, Moyane’s lawyers have claimed Nugent’s recommendations that Ramaphosa axe Moyane “constitute a thinly veiled attempt to campaign for the permanent appointment of Mr Mark Kingon, who is the acting commissioner of Sars”.

Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

According to Moyane’s lawyers, “it is clear that Mr Nugent is hellbent on portraying Mr Mark Kingon … as an angel juxtaposed with the portrayal of Mr Moyane as the devil incarnate”.

They have given Ramaphosa until November 9 to indicate that he will not act on Nugent’s recommendations, or face court action.

Quoting from Nugent’s interim report to Ramaphosa, Moyane’s lawyers, Mabuza Attorneys, have accused the judge of being biased because he praised Kingon for taking “admirable steps to correct immediate concerns” at Sars and said he needed to be spared from burdensome uncertainty “of his acting status”.

“At the same time [the report claims] Mr Moyane ‘remains in the shadows’, is ‘intent on derailing the commission’, his employment was a ‘calamity’, which brought ‘tragic consequences’ to all and sundry,” Moyane’s lawyers argue.

“In the relevant factual and historical context, such behaviour can only be described as deplorable and backward”. 

Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on axing

The suspended Sars commissioner had until last Friday to argue why the president should not heed Judge Robert Nugent’s recommendation to fire him
National
9 hours ago

The top 10 stories to watch in SA this week

It’s a busy week, as Tom Moyane and Siyabonga Gama fight to keep their jobs, Ramaphosa and Mboweni head to Germany, and S&P issues a report on SA
National
1 day ago

The consultants in Moyane’s pocket

A phalanx of consultancies, auditors and law firms seem to have assisted Tom Moyane in gutting the revenue service during his devastating reign
Features
5 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Jonas Makwakwa must also answer for Sars fiasco

Jonas Makwakwa has been silent, despite damning evidence against him emerging at the Sars inquiry
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
All hope lost as Reserve Bank applies for VBS ...
National
2.
Robert Nugent portrayed Tom Moyane as ‘devil ...
National
3.
Afrobarometer shows EFF and DA tied in second ...
National
4.
Did Cyril Ramaphosa vote for nuclear, asks the DA
National

Related Articles

Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on axing
National

The top 10 stories to watch in SA this week
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.