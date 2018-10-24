Tito Mboweni says VBS looting shows how greed affects developmental aims

The Treasury will work closely with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to deal with financial misconduct in all spheres of government, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday.

Delivering his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament, Mboweni decried the looting at VBS Mutual Bank, which has been placed under curatorship after nearly R2bn of its assets were looted by executives.

In his speech, Mboweni did not say whether the Treasury was agreeable to saving the bank following calls by various ANC MPs and those from the EFF for it to be “recapitalised”.

VBS was placed under curatorship in March after facing a liquidity crisis. The subsequent investigation into VBS's affairs has implicated a number of senior provincial politicians in the governing party. A forensic report into the collapse also detailed how internal and external auditors, including those from the embattled firm KPMG, turned a blind eye to the looting spree.

According to the forensic report into the bank's collapse, 14 municipalities, mainly in Limpopo and the North West, had R1.2bn on deposit at VBS at the end of April, money they are unlikely to recover. The deposits were made even though it is against the law for municipalities to use a mutual bank.

“The funds lost by municipalities in the collapse of VBS offer a dramatic illustration of how greed and corruption impacts the achievement of developmental objectives,” Mboweni said.

“This matter was ventilated in the house yesterday. But this is not the only case in which public funds have been diverted to benefit a few greedy individuals. There are many cases where projects are manufactured, contracts are awarded corruptly and construction costs are inflated, or where corrupt practices have taken hold in the provision of land use rights.

"The National Treasury will work closely with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to deal with financial misconduct in all spheres of government,” Mboweni said.

