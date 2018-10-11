EFF is mum on involvement of Floyd Shivambu’s brother in VBS heist

Motau in his report entitled “VBS — The Great Bank Heist” described the machinations of the R1.8bn fraud when it came to the bank securing deposits from local municipalities, including in Limpopo where Shivambu and EFF president Julius Malema are from. This despite the fact that according to the Municipal Finance Management Act, municipalities are not allowed to bank with mutual banks.

Floyd Shivambu, Malema and the EFF were not implicated in the report.

“It was influence and relationships that opened the doors, but it was the receipt of commissions or bribes that kept the door open. The people at the municipalities took bribes,” says Motau.

The report described the feeding frenzy that resulted when the gatekeepers to the municipalities learnt they could be paid “commissions” of up to 2% of the value of the deposit made with VBS.

In a WhatsApp exchange between VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi, and Kabelo Matsepe, who is described as a “politically connected fixer” in the report, Matsepe tells Matodzi in December 2017, “The Mayor of Vhembe is crying, she says we must give her and the speaker a Christmas because they are the ones making sure we keep that money for six months. We gave her 300k and she cried and said we gave juniors R1.5m and we give her R300k.”

Business Day put direct questions to Floyd Shivambu, asking whether he personally benefited, and whether the party did too. He did not respond to our phone calls, WhatsApps, text messages and e-mails.

The EFF did, however, publish a statement in response to the report on Wednesday evening, stating: “The EFF reiterates its position that all who are responsible and illegally benefited from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately. As we have previously indicated, we also reiterate that they must be black listed. Above all, the law enforcement agency must do all they can to ensure that all the money that can be recovered must be paid back in full, including attaching properties of the individuals who benefited from the defrauding of VBS.”

No mention was made of Brian Shivambu, nor whether the party received funds from VBS.