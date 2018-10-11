How greedy, corrupt municipal officials milked VBS

The report reveals that R3.4bn was deposited from January 27 2015 until the bank was placed under curatorship, and that payments made to municipalities amounted to just more than R2.3bn. On April 30, R1.2bn remained from 14 municipalities, and this amount included fees and interest.

The report found that VBS went on a “concerted and deliberate” campaign to attract “very substantial” deposits from the municipalities by paying “commissions” in order to solicit the deposits.

Andile Ramavhunga, CEO of the bank, testified that there was “nothing at all wrong” with the bank paying commissions to middlemen to solicit the deposits, but denied that he had any knowledge of bribes being paid to municipal officials to make deposits with VBS or to roll over funds that were due for repayment to the municipalities.

Phophi Mukhodobwane, GM of the treasury at VBS, gave more detailsof the “commissions”, saying in some cases agreements were in place to give a 2% commission of the sum deposited. The bank kept records of these commissions, in invoices as well as on e-mail.

He said there was initially no direct contact between VBS and the municipalities, and that all payments were made to the consultants, who would then deal with the payment to the officials in question. However, he testified about a municipal official who complained that he had only received “a can of Coke” for his efforts, while the consultant raked in R1m.

From that point onwards the bank started making direct payments to officials, whom the report said were mainly dealt with by Ntendeni Nemabubuni, who is the GM of sales at VBS. However, it was impossible for VBS to cut out the consultants, who Mukhodobwane said had political ties to “very powerful people” within the ANC structures in the particular region.

On one occasion the acting CFO of the Capricorn District municipality, Mariette Venter, had resisted depositing money at VBS and demanded that the funds be returned, since municipalities were not allowed to deposit money in mutual banks in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.