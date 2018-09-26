How Bain chief crafted Tom Moyane’s agenda before Sars post

Bain & Co partner Vittorio Massone provided suspended SA Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane with a new structure for the agency before either men even set foot at SARS.

Evidence at the commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent on Tuesday appeared to suggest that far from being misled and have its work used for a sinister agenda, Bain, one of the world’s top three consultants, helped craft plans that weakened the agency so much that South Africans eventually paid the price through higher taxes as the government struggled to plug resultant revenue shortfalls, which were also due to a weakening economy.

