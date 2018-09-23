Tributes pour in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewe

Tributes have been pouring in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa who died on Saturday.

Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital which she had been admitted to on September 8. Tourism minister Derek Hanekom had been acting in her role since then.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Molewa’s death as a "devastating loss" for the country and the world. He declared a period of mourning and ordered the national flag to be flown at half mast.

The ANC said her death had left the party and the country poorer given her role in advancing the country’s transformation agenda.

“She has been and will always remain a symbol of rare social and political activist who rose in the ranks of the democratic (movement) since her involvement in the trade unions before joining the North West Provincial government as MEC in various departments before being a Premier of the province.

“Her role was noticeable and she was affirmed as a leader of the ANC NEC‚ NWC and a Cabinet Minister in various departments. Our history as a country will not be complete without acknowledging the pivotal role that individuals like her played in enhancing the impact of the collective effort to make South Africa a better place‚” the ANC said.

The DA said that during her tenure Molewa had done great work in raising awareness around the scourge of rhino poaching.

“On this day‚ World Rhino Day‚ we honour her commitment to this noble cause. May her soul rest in peace‚” said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.