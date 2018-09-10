RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Was what Zuma did state capture or high treason?

'The Zondo commission could soon be faced with evidence that what occurred was not just state capture but high treason'

EXTRACT

The former head of the National Intelligence Agency, Gibson Njenje, is struggling to understand why Zuma turned on people he trusted for decades.

"I would still want to talk to him and ask him what happened," Njenje said as he explained how the intelligence bosses tried to warn Zuma that his relationship with the Guptas was undermining national security.

Njenje said Zuma was not interested. He instead told them how the Guptas had come to the aid of his children Duduzane and Duduzile.