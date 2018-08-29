Which came first — the chicken or Trump’s tariffs?

Herman Pretorius is just the kind of white South African farmer US President Donald Trump expressed concern for when he barged into the country’s delicate land-reform debate by ordering an investigation into the "large-scale killing of farmers".

But for the Pretorius, wading knee-deep through some 35,000 chickens at his isolated homestead in the North West, it’s the US and its cheap poultry exports that are a threat. "We cannot compare our chickens with theirs. The price difference will kill us."

For years, the two countries have fought over poultry: Washington has kept South African poultry out on health and sanitation grounds while Pretoria accuses US farmers of dumping chicken at below-cost prices and has imposed tariffs. But in 2015, SA’s powerful poultry industry agreed to exclude 65,000 tonnes of US chicken from the anti-dumping tariff — in return for the renewal of broader, duty-free US trade access that benefited other South African industries.

Now, as a consequence of his "America First" trade strategy, Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium has re-ignited the poultry clash, threatening nearly $2bn worth of South African exports to the US under Washington’s flagship African trade legislation, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

South African poultry farmers say because US aluminium tariffs apply to SA — even though aluminium should be exempt under the Agoa agreement — the 2015 chicken deal is void and it’s time to slap tariffs on US poultry again. After months of threats, the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) pulled the trigger last week and filed a lawsuit against its government, calling for the US poultry tariff exclusion quota to be suspended.