A student was killed at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus outside Pretoria overnight‚ where violence erupted following SRC elections.

The elections were held on Thursday.

Police on Friday confirmed that there was a fatality at the TUT Soshanguve campus.

“There was a person who was killed but we don’t know what the circumstances were. We are investigating that at the moment‚” Capt Kay Makhubela said.

The deceased was reported to have been a student who was killed as police came in to intervene amid clashes which erupted following SRC elections.