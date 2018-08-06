While Rhodes University has been left reeling by the death of Khensani Maseko‚ students at the nearby Nelson Mandela University have forced a suspension of lectures following the rape of a student over the weekend.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) at Rhodes on Monday led an "academic shutdown" on campus following reports that Maseko had committed suicide after she had been raped.

The council said in a statement that it was informed on Saturday about the death of Khensani Maseko‚ a third-year BA student‚ at her Johannesburg home on Friday.

According to reports‚ Maseko committed suicide after she was allegedly raped in the recent past.

"The news of her passing has been received with great shock and sadness by the entire student body. As such‚ the student body is experiencing deep levels of grief and anger. In light of these events and in honour of her life‚ the SRC is launching a formal academic shutdown‚" said the SRC.

In a social media post‚ the council’s Dingaan Booi said: "It is with the greatest sadness that the Rhodes University Independent Electoral Board (IEB) mourns the loss of one of our own. Miss Khensani Maseko was a valued member of our team‚ serving the student body of Rhodes University selflessly as our secretary. As such the IEB has taken the decision to postpone election activities. Revised dates will be released soon."

A former Rhodes University student and a friend of Maseko’s‚ Siya Nyulu‚ said he met Maseko in 2015 when she arrived at the institution.

"Khensani was a very caring and loving person. She was involved in student politics‚" said Nyulu.

He said he was aware of the allegations that Maseko was raped. "There are allegations that she was raped by a fellow student on campus."

In one of her recent social media posts‚ Maseko wrote: "When people ask for help‚ help them".