National

Student leader back in court for his role in violent Fees Must Fall protests

A defiant Mcebo Dlamini said he refused to admit guilt to his many charges which include theft, assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property

20 August 2018 - 10:44 Naledi Shange
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Wits. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Wits. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini headed back to the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday‚ where is due to go on trial for a string of charges emanating from his participation in the Fees Must Fall campaign in 2016.

Dlamini has launched a bid to protect students who were criminally charged for their participation in the protests. He said he had penned a letter to Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib to intervene.

"I have sent a letter to Adam Habib requesting that he takes a solidarity stand and call for amnesty and pardon of Fees Must Fall activists across the country‚" Dlamini said in a Facebook post.

"[I have] also requested Wits academics/lecturers to march around Braam in solidarity with students. Habib‚ through Prof Tawana Kupe has requested time to go consult‚" Dlamini added.

On Friday Mcebo took his cause to the streets‚ embarking on a long walk from the Wits University campus in Braamfontein to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Prior to his walk‚ Mcebo took to Facebook to say: "I have taken a conscious decision to write a formal letter to the President of the Republic Cyril Ramaphosa calling [on] him to exercise his prerogative powers and grant amnesty and pardon all the Fees Must Fall activists. Before the end of the day tomorrow the letter will be delivered. Salute."

Dlamini arrived at the Union Buildings on Friday evening and delivered his letter to presidency officials. He said he had been told that Ramaphosa would respond to him by Wednesday.

Dlamini’s efforts come after another popular Fees Must Fall activist‚ Bonginkosi Khanyile of the Durban University of Technology‚ was found guilty of public violence‚ failing to comply with police instructions and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The charges emanated from incidents that occurred at the height of the university fee-hike revolt in 2016.

Khanyile‚ through his advocate Danie Combrink‚ had admitted that during the violent protests had disturbed the public peace‚ used a slingshot to stone police and ignored their pleas to disperse. He will be sentenced in October.

Dlamini was charged with theft after a photograph taken during the protests showed him wearing a police helmet and carrying a police shield. He also faces other charges‚ including assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property.

Commenting on Khanyile’s admission‚ Dlamini had earlier this week taken to social media‚ saying he would not follow suit.

"State must find me guilty: not going to incriminate myself on jack nothing (sic)‚" he said.

Student funds body NSFAS gets the third degree

Under scrutiny, with its future uncertain, NSFAS is near collapse
Business
1 day ago

Destructive Fees Must Fall protests cost universities R786m

Naledi Pandor catalogues how laboratories, libraries and buildings were set alight and vandalised on campuses across the country
National
12 days ago

Wits is SA’s top ranked university, but UJ and UKZN don’t make the top 500

The ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s selections for 2018 put the universities of Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch and Pretoria into the top 300
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to reflect on post-TRC progress at Tutu ...
National
2.
Transnet working to stem irregular spending, it ...
National
3.
Zondo commission into state capture
National
4.
New initiation bill to work with chiefs, not ...
National

Related Articles

Student funds body NSFAS gets the third degree
Business

Wits is SA’s top ranked university, but UJ and UKZN don’t make the top 500
National / Education

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Society must take responsibility for professor Mayosi’s death
Life

University students have ‘hidden hunger’ crisis, research shows
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.