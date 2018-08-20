National

From SARS to state capture: the seven big things to watch this week

The Zondo commission’s state capture begins inquiry, Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny questions on land, and Stats SA releases inflation data

20 August 2018 - 07:07
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, centre, outlines progress in the state capture inquiry, in Johannesburg in May 2018. Hearings begin on Monday, August 20 2018. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, centre, outlines progress in the state capture inquiry, in Johannesburg in May 2018. Hearings begin on Monday, August 20 2018. Picture: ALON SKUY

1. State capture inquiry: the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture inquiry starts on Monday.

2. SARS inquiry: the inquiry into governance and administration at the South African Revenue Service starts on Tuesday, with evidence from research head Randall Carolissen, while suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is to submit an affidavit on Monday to the disciplinary inquiry into his conduct as head of SARS.

3. National Assembly’s questions to the president: President Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny questions on land expropriation without compensation and other issues, including poor progress on jobs creation, and the “rush” to sign deals with independent power producers, on Wednesday.

4. Fuel shock: Energy minister Jeff Radebe briefs MPs on sharp rise in fuel price, on Tuesday.

5. Inflation: Statistics SA releases consumer price index (CPI) inflation data for July on Wednesday. It is expected to have accelerated to 5% or more, from 4.6% in June, mainly due to rising food and fuel prices.

6. Steinhoff collapse: four parliamentary committees will be updated on the probe of Steinhoff’s collapse on Wednesday, with the furniture retailer’s former finance chief, Ben la Grange, to appear.

7. Public protector: Busisiwe Mkhwebane responds to the DA’s call for her removal, on Wednesday.

• For more detail on these and other events scheduled for this week, see the Political Week Ahead and the Economic Week Ahead.

EDITORIAL: State capture inquiry — a waste of even more money?

Given SA’s track record with inquiries, it is hard to argue otherwise
Opinion
2 hours ago

Zondo inquiry invites Jacob Zuma to answer questions

It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture
National
1 day ago

Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor two of the first witnesses at Zondo inquiry

The first evidence the commission will receive is about the influence of the Gupta family on the appointment of ministers and boards to state-owned ...
National
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is SA politics a spectator sport that achieves nothing?

'Despite the perpetual failure of leadership, there remains undue reliance on politicians to come up with solutions to the country's problems'
Politics
1 hour ago

Why the Gupta dairy project case is now on shaky ground

Lawyers in the hallmark state-capture case are likely to demand that matter be struck off the roll
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Julius Malema: ‘The EFF is in charge — the ANC is ...
National
2.
From SARS to state capture: the seven big things ...
National
3.
How Eskom's doors were opened to the Guptas: new ...
National
4.
Solly Msimanga to remain as mayor while on ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: State capture inquiry — a waste of even more money?
Opinion / Editorials

Zondo inquiry invites Jacob Zuma to answer questions
National

Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor two of the first witnesses at Zondo inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.