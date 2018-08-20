From SARS to state capture: the seven big things to watch this week

1. State capture inquiry: the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture inquiry starts on Monday.

2. SARS inquiry: the inquiry into governance and administration at the South African Revenue Service starts on Tuesday, with evidence from research head Randall Carolissen, while suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is to submit an affidavit on Monday to the disciplinary inquiry into his conduct as head of SARS.

3. National Assembly’s questions to the president: President Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny questions on land expropriation without compensation and other issues, including poor progress on jobs creation, and the “rush” to sign deals with independent power producers, on Wednesday.

4. Fuel shock: Energy minister Jeff Radebe briefs MPs on sharp rise in fuel price, on Tuesday.

5. Inflation: Statistics SA releases consumer price index (CPI) inflation data for July on Wednesday. It is expected to have accelerated to 5% or more, from 4.6% in June, mainly due to rising food and fuel prices.

6. Steinhoff collapse: four parliamentary committees will be updated on the probe of Steinhoff’s collapse on Wednesday, with the furniture retailer’s former finance chief, Ben la Grange, to appear.

7. Public protector: Busisiwe Mkhwebane responds to the DA’s call for her removal, on Wednesday.

