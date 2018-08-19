Zondo inquiry invites Jacob Zuma to answer questions

Former president Jacob Zuma has been invited by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to answer in person allegations that he directly facilitated favours for the Guptas to help the family get government business.

The Sunday Times can reveal that the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has written to Zuma, asking him to say whether he used information he came across as head of state to enrich himself and the Guptas.

The commission - which gets under way in Johannesburg tomorrow - wants Zuma to tell his own version and has given him the option to give evidence in person.

