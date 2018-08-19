National

Zondo inquiry invites Jacob Zuma to answer questions

It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture

19 August 2018 - 08:07 Qaanitah Hunter
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Former president Jacob Zuma has been invited by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to answer in person allegations that he directly facilitated favours for the Guptas to help the family get government business.

The Sunday Times can reveal that the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has written to Zuma, asking him to say whether he used information he came across as head of state to enrich himself and the Guptas.

The commission - which gets under way in Johannesburg tomorrow - wants Zuma to tell his own version and has given him the option to give evidence in person.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zondo inquiry wants Jacob Zuma to answer

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times  to read the full story, please click here

Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor two of the first witnesses at Zondo inquiry

The first evidence the commission will receive is about the influence of the Gupta family on the appointment of ministers and boards to state-owned ...
National
1 day ago

State capture probe to cost taxpayers a pretty penny

In addition to the Zondo, Farlam, Heher and Seriti inquiries, several other thorny issues have become the subject of inquiries
National
9 days ago

State capture inquiry delayed by ‘inefficiency and incompetence’

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused to accuse anyone of sabotaging the inquiry, but said he would call on Ramaphosa to intervene if needed
National
19 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Why Jacob Zuma will still be in court in his 80s

'The state capture trials will start, or be under way, round about December 2022 when the ANC next holds an elective conference'
Politics
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zondo inquiry invites Jacob Zuma to answer ...
National
2.
Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor two of the first ...
National
3.
Union finally agrees to 7% increase for municipal ...
National / Labour
4.
Eskom whistle-blower returns to CCMA, again
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.