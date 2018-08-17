Senior tax official and Wits council chair Randall Carolissen was on Friday appointed as administrator for the multi-billion rand National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The appointment was announced by minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor.

This follows the recent resignation of board chair Sizwe Nxasana.

NSFAS has been struggling to ensure the smooth roll-out of free higher education. Many students have complained about delayed payments‚ which sparked protests at various tertiary institutions earlier this year.

Carolissen will take the hot seat for one year.

The appointment will be effective from the date of the publication of a notice in the Government Gazette‚ which will be done early next week.

The current board is dissolved from the date of publication of the Gazette‚ the ministry said in Friday’s statement.

Carolissen is currently the group executive: revenue planning‚ analysis and reporting at the SA Revenue Services (SARS). He is also the chair of the council of Wits University.

Pandor highlighted Carolissen’s leadership and management experience‚ high-level technical skills and his understanding of the South African higher education and training landscape as key attributes in selecting him for the administrator role.

"I wish to thank him for agreeing to take on this critical and important task‚" she said.