PETER BRUCE: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Sizwe Nxasana’s NSFAS exit

EXTRACT:

Nxasana walking away from helping out the state is a very bad sign. He had created a model of how the private sector can help the government do things together.

Not only did he not draw board fees due to him for the three years he spent at the scheme, he attracted help from the private banking sector, from all the banks, none of which cost the government a cent. The private sector deployees were all paid by their original employers.

But you can only do so much.