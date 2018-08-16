The student aid scheme is the single most important embarrassment in the management of higher education since democracy

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is there a doctor in the house? NSFAS is in a critical condition

To make matters worse, Number One decided on December 16 2016 to make an announcement of free higher education just ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

You did not need a module in political science to see through this last-gasp attempt to influence party elections in favour of his former wife.

She wins, the president was likely to stay out of prison. She loses, orange jumpsuits were a real possibility.