Public Servants Association wants no political intervention in the PIC
The association says neither the finance minister nor his deputy should chair the Public Investment Corporation, as details of the PIC Amendment Bill are thrashed out
Neither the finance minister nor the deputy minister should be the chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the Public Servants Association (PSA) argued in parliament on Wednesday.
This would ensure there was no political intervention in the affairs of the fund, PSA assistant GM of collective bargaining Leon Gilbert said in a submission before parliament’s finance committee on the PIC Amendment Bill.
The chair should be appointed from the board of directors, Gilbert said. Currently, Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele is chair of the PIC; he has played a direct role in the saga surrounding PIC CEO Dan Matjila and his allegedly misguided use of PIC funds.
The PIC manages about R2.2-trillion on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and the Compensation Fund. The PSA represents more than 237,000 people employed in the public service.
The amendment bill provides that the finance minister or, if designated by him, the deputy minister, be the chair of the PIC board. It also provides for trade union representation on the board. The current PIC Act simply says the finance minister must appoint the chair of the PIC board.
To improve transparency, the bill would require the PIC to publish and submit a report to the minister on all its investments for tabling in parliament. Ministerial directives regarding the management of the PIC would also have to be made public.
The bill would also require the PIC to consider certain matters when exercising its powers, namely securing the financial sustainability and security of the fund; creating and protecting local jobs; industrialising the economy, building the manufacturing sector and boosting exports; sustainable development; preference for investments inside rather than outside SA; the country’s development objectives; building a capacitated development state; and transformation of the economy and society.
However, Gilbert opposed this provision, which would mean the proposed law would supersede the investment mandate depositors give to the PIC, saying, "There should be nothing in the statute that permits the PIC to ignore or over-rule or depart from the investment objectives of its clients."
The PSA also objected to a clause that would allow the PIC to assist with financing the purchase of property by GEPF members, saying this should not be embodied in law. "The rules of the GEPF make no provision for assistance to members for the purpose of buying property. It is inconsistent, therefore, for the PIC to provide that assistance using GEPF funds."
Union federation Cosatu strongly supported the bill, especially the provision for two or three trade union representatives on the PIC board; entrenching the accountability and transparency of the PIC; and making the deputy minister or minister the chair of the PIC board. "It is a massive blunder and serious risk that the PIC Act does not currently legally require the PIC to submit annual and other reports to parliament," Cosatu said.
The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism’s advocacy co-ordinator Karabo Rajuili supported the bill’s provision to strengthen accountability and transparency. She urged that the public participate in the appointment of PIC board directors. She also welcomed the proposed disclosure of all listed and unlisted investments, but appealed for much more detail to be made obligatory and that investment decisions be disclosed retrospectively after a certain period.
EnsorL@businesslive.co.za
