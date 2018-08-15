Public Servants Association wants no political intervention in the PIC

To improve transparency, the bill would require the PIC to publish and submit a report to the minister on all its investments for tabling in parliament. Ministerial directives regarding the management of the PIC would also have to be made public.

The bill would also require the PIC to consider certain matters when exercising its powers, namely securing the financial sustainability and security of the fund; creating and protecting local jobs; industrialising the economy, building the manufacturing sector and boosting exports; sustainable development; preference for investments inside rather than outside SA; the country’s development objectives; building a capacitated development state; and transformation of the economy and society.

However, Gilbert opposed this provision, which would mean the proposed law would supersede the investment mandate depositors give to the PIC, saying, "There should be nothing in the statute that permits the PIC to ignore or over-rule or depart from the investment objectives of its clients."

The PSA also objected to a clause that would allow the PIC to assist with financing the purchase of property by GEPF members, saying this should not be embodied in law. "The rules of the GEPF make no provision for assistance to members for the purpose of buying property. It is inconsistent, therefore, for the PIC to provide that assistance using GEPF funds."

Union federation Cosatu strongly supported the bill, especially the provision for two or three trade union representatives on the PIC board; entrenching the accountability and transparency of the PIC; and making the deputy minister or minister the chair of the PIC board. "It is a massive blunder and serious risk that the PIC Act does not currently legally require the PIC to submit annual and other reports to parliament," Cosatu said.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism’s advocacy co-ordinator Karabo Rajuili supported the bill’s provision to strengthen accountability and transparency. She urged that the public participate in the appointment of PIC board directors. She also welcomed the proposed disclosure of all listed and unlisted investments, but appealed for much more detail to be made obligatory and that investment decisions be disclosed retrospectively after a certain period.

