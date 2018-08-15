Economy

Moody’s pours cold water on the government’s fiscal consolidation target

The ratings agency says SA’s economic growth will be weaker than the government expects while the public-sector wage bill rises

15 August 2018 - 14:20 Sunita Menon
A screen displays Moody's ticker information at the New York Stock Exchange in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS
The South African government’s target of "fiscal consolidation" — reducing debt — in the near term is overly optimistic, credit ratings agency Moody’s said in a report on Wednesday.

"We expect a slower pace fiscal consolidation than the government of SA is forecasting," Moody’s vice-president, Lucie Villa, wrote in the report titled "Government of SA: Fiscal slippages likely this year, but medium-term targets remain within reach".

Moody’s forecast that economic growth would be weaker than the government expected while its public-sector wage bill rose. However, Moody’s stressed that the medium-term deficit targets still remained within reach.

"If met, [these] will support a stabilisation of debt levels and reinforce Moody’s assessment of the sovereign’s fiscal and institutional strengths."

Moody’s expects a fiscal deficit of about 4% of GDP in 2018-2019, which is 0.4 of a percentage point lower than the government’s target. The fiscal deficit is expected to reach the 3.5% target by 2020-2021, with debt likely to stabilise at about 56% of GDP, said Moody’s.

"Moody’s expects that near-term fiscal adjustments will be made on the spending side, based on the government’s record of operating within spending ceilings and undershooting revenue targets."

At the end of March, Moody’s affirmed SA’s investment-grade credit rating and revised its credit outlook to stable from negative, saying the previous weakening of national institutions was gradually reversing, which supported an economic recovery.

Its next review is expected ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement in October.

Lower consumer demand is hindering economic health, Lesetja Kganyago says

The Reserve Bank governor also told MPs on Wednesday that fixed investment was not expected to pick up notably in 2018
Economy
4 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Fading Ramaphoria and a risk to ratings

With little more than two months to go to October's medium-term budget, the fiscal news is not looking good, raising the prospect that the ratings ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Foreign-exchange reserves slip to $43bn, Reserve Bank says

At the same time, a lower gold price has resulted in the value of gold the Reserve Bank holds falling nearly 4% to $5bn
Economy
1 month ago

Fitch gives SA benefit of the doubt

Reprieve for economy comes with warning that SOEs are ailing
Business
1 month ago

