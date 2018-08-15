National

‘Absolutely no’, says Reserve Bank about VBS bank takeover

Speaking in parliament, the Reserve Bank governor is unequivocal about the Limpopo government taking over VBS Mutual Bank, which is under curatorship

15 August 2018 - 12:27 Linda Ensor
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
"Absolutely no," was the response, on Wednesday, of Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to the proposal that VBS Mutual Bank be taken over by the Limpopo government through its economic development agency.

The proposal apparently emerged from ANC members in Limpopo and was reportedly presented to the leadership of the party.

VBS Mutual Bank is under curatorship and is the subject of a forensic investigation. Allegations have been made of significant looting of the bank’s deposits by its executives and shareholders.

Answering questions from members of parliament’s finance committee following his briefing on the state of the economy, Kganyago noted that the one bank, owned by a provincial government — Ithala Bank, owned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government — was a legacy issue and should not be replicated.

On the other hand, Kganyago fully supported the idea that VBS remain in black hands should it eventually be sold. However, he said prospective buyers should wait until its accounts had been finalised because, as yet, there was no indication of the extent of the "hole" and people needed to know what they were buying.

Deputy Reserve Bank governor Kuben Naidoo said one of the salient lessons the Bank had learnt from the VBS collapse was that it had overly relied on the audited financial statements submitted by VBS. These have been found to have been false. The Bank needed to find alternative ways of verifying the financial statements of banks, Naidoo said.

The data submitted by VBS to the Bank was not accurate and the auditors were part of the conspiracy so the Bank had not been able to pierce the veil, he said, adding it was a very serious offence for a bank to submit false information to the Reserve Bank, punishable by the loss of a banking licence and significant financial penalties.

Kuben Naidoo on VBS and a 'conspiracy of lies'

Reserve Bank has learnt not to take auditors at their word
Business
17 days ago

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu slams Reserve Bank’s Kuben Naidoo

The EFF chief whip questions Naidoo’s appointment as deputy Reserve Bank governor, calling it a ‘recycling of incompetence’
National
44 minutes ago

VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist

The bank’s collapse, and the alleged theft of R1.5bn by those who ran it, has left a trail of destruction, and dwarfs the R465m stolen in armed ...
Companies
16 days ago

Lower consumer demand is hindering economic health, Lesetja Kganyago says

The Reserve Bank governor also told MPs on Wednesday that fixed investment was not expected to pick up notably in 2018
Economy
2 hours ago

PIC executive quits over VBS

Another head has rolled at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as a result of the VBS scandal, this time that of the executive head for legal ...
Business
1 month ago

