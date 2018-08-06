Five big things to keep an eye on this week

1. Manufacturing production for June

• When: Tuesday

• Why it matters: the manufacturing sector accounts for 14% of gross domestic product, so this report will be an important clue as to whether SA escaped recession.

• Previous readings: factory output grew 2.3% in May from a year earlier, and 1.1% in April.

• Outlook: economists’ estimates ranged from growth of 1.8% to growth of 3%.

2. Cabinet lekgotla:

• When: Tuesday and Wednesday

• In focus: land expropriation, a desperately needed economic stimulus package, and the elections in Zimbabwe.

3. D-day for Jiba and Mrwebi

• When: Friday

• What: Controversial prosecutions heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have until Friday to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa explaining why they should not be suspended pending inquiries related to court rulings against them.

4. DA’s internecine strife

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is expected to face another motion of no confidence this week, while the deal reached with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is believed to have divided the party’s leadership.

5. In parliament

• Briefing to the ad hoc committee on the intervention in the North West provincial government, on Tuesday, with recommendations on the way forward.

• A raft of labour legislation will be debated and finalised by the select committee and economic and business development: Labour Laws Amendment Bill, Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill, National Minimum Wage Bill, and Labour Relations Amendment Bill.

For more on these, and other events scheduled for this week, see the Political Week Ahead, and the Economic Week Ahead.