Both Jiba and Abrahams are seeking to appeal the judgment with their appeal arguments due to be heard in October.

Meanwhile‚ the General Council of the Bar is looking to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that found the council had failed to establish that Jiba was guilty of misconduct. In a split ruling‚ the court’s majority overturned a judgment that Jiba should be struck from the roll of advocates.

While the majority ruling given by Judge Jerry Shongwe found that Jiba could not be found guilty of misconduct‚ he suggested she may well be incompetent for the senior position she occupies at the NPA.

"Perhaps one may infer some form of incompetence with regard to her duties‚ which may be a ground to remove her from being the [Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions], but not sufficient enough to be removed from the roll of advocates‚" the judge said.

Two Appeal Court judges found that there was, indeed, ample evidence to show Jiba had acted improperly‚ among other things‚ in her and Mrwebi’s decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Ramaphosa’s decision to serve suspension notices on the two comes as the Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether the appointment of Abrahams was valid.