Cabinet focuses on jobs crisis, stagnation as pressure mounts

Statistics SA data shows manufacturing production contracted in the second quarter

08 August 2018 - 05:09 NATASHA MARRIAN AND SUNITA MENON
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) speaks to Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria this week. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) speaks to Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria this week. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Manufacturing data pointing to the dire state of the economy added to pressure for ministers to find solutions to the country’s jobs and growth crisis.

The start of a two-day cabinet lekgotla on Tuesday coincided with the release of Stats SA data showing that manufacturing production contracted in the second quarter.

Mining and retail numbers due next week may provide a clearer picture, probably killing off any prospect of SA meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s already ambitious target of 3% growth for 2018 — which is well above the predictions of the Treasury and the Reserve Bank.

"You still need to see a spectacular performance in the mining sector and reasonable growth in the retail and motor vehicle sectors, as well as the services sectors," said Nicky Weimar, a senior economist at Nedbank. She described the possibility of a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, as still being high. "One negative print could derail it all."

The news comes at a tricky time for Ramaphosa, who is trying to impose his authority on the country and the ANC as the initial euphoria that accompanied his election is dwindling amid a weak economy and a jobless rate that is nearing 30%.

The discussions at the lekgotla are set to home in on the economy and emerge with a stimulus package for growth and employment.

DA’s proposals to improve manufacturing include slashing the sector’s tax rate

Proposals also include a price-premium for goods purchased by organs of state, with local state procurement subject to a ‘purchasing audit’
15 hours ago

Manufacturing growth rate halves, in bad news for second-quarter GDP

The sector will exert a net drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter, with output for the three months to end-June falling 0.1%
17 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla to focus on economic stimulus package

Controversial prosecutions heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have until Friday to respond to Ramaphosa on why they should not be ...
2 days ago

An SA that is more friendly to investors is vital, says Nomvula Mokonyane

A cabinet lekgotla is currently under way in Pretoria, where the economy is taking centre stage
14 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: If only Cyril Ramaphosa would get real about SA’s dire situation

What Ramaphosa should have said instead: ‘The ANC’s previous land reform efforts have failed because they’ve been too politicised, ...
1 day ago

