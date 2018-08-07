An SA that is more friendly to investors is vital, says Nomvula Mokonyane

The economy is taking centre stage at a cabinet lekgotla currently under way at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane says.

On Tuesday, Mokonyane said the cabinet would intensify deliberations on how to create an investor-friendly environment in SA.

"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector.

"The land expropriation intervention by the government is part of growing and transforming the economy of our country but‚ most importantly‚ we must achieve the primary objective of a nonracial‚ integrated and a very prosperous SA," she said.

"We know that historically there will never be prosperity in the agricultural sector without government … support. That is critical so that when our people own agricultural land we should not be burdened because any prosperous agricultural programme relies on government support that is centred on food security."

Participants in the cabinet lekgotla are expected to discuss proposals that emerged from the ANC national executive committee meeting last week.