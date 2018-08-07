National

An SA that is more friendly to investors is vital, says Nomvula Mokonyane

A cabinet lekgotla is currently under way in Pretoria, where the economy is taking centre stage

07 August 2018 - 16:22 Zingisa Mvumvu
Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane addresses the media during a cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria, August 8 2018. Pic: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
The economy is taking centre stage at a cabinet lekgotla currently under way at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane says.

On Tuesday, Mokonyane said the cabinet would intensify deliberations on how to create an investor-friendly environment in SA.

"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector.

"The land expropriation intervention by the government is part of growing and transforming the economy of our country but‚ most importantly‚ we must achieve the primary objective of a nonracial‚ integrated and a very prosperous SA," she said.

"We know that historically there will never be prosperity in the agricultural sector without government … support. That is critical so that when our people own agricultural land we should not be burdened because any prosperous agricultural programme relies on government support that is centred on food security."

Participants in the cabinet lekgotla are expected to discuss proposals that emerged from the ANC national executive committee meeting last week.

Manufacturing growth rate halves, in bad news for second-quarter GDP

The sector will exert a net drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter, with output for the three months to end-June falling 0.1%
Economy
4 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stronger manufacturing data expected this week

Manufacturing, gold and foreign exchange data and Sacci’s business confidence index will shed light on the economy this week, writes Asha Speckman
Economy
1 day ago

Sars: will Mcebisi Jonas take Moyane’s job?

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has been widely touted for the post of interim commissioner
Features
4 months ago

