EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff class-action lawsuit begins in Joburg

A consortium of law firms has applied to launch a class-action lawsuit in the South Gauteng high court on behalf of investors in Steinhoff, seeking damages that could potentially run to as much as R185bn.

The lawsuit brings claims on behalf of all investors who purchased Steinhoff shares in the period from at least June 26 2013 up to the date former CEO Markus Jooste resigned, on December 5 2017. The 2013 date relates to the initial purchase of European furniture retailer Kika-Leiner by Genesis Investment Holdings, a Steinhoff off-balance sheet entity. Steinhoff, which initially bought Kika-Leiner’s property assets, later acquired the retail operations too.

The application names as defendants the Dutch incorporated Steinhoff International Holdings NV; its South African predecessor, Steinhoff International Holdings; as well as three banks and the auditors that assisted Steinhoff with its Frankfurt listing. These are Absa, Germany’s Commerzbank and UK-based Standard Chartered Bank, as well as auditors Deloitte and Rödl & Partner.

More than 30 current and former directors of Steinhoff and its subsidiaries have been named as respondents, including former Jooste, former CFO Ben la Grange, former chair Christo Wiese, as well as Steinhoff’s current CEO, Danie van der Merwe.

The application is brought by Johannesburg-based class-action law firm LHL Attorneys, Dutch firm Bynkershoek Dispute Resolution, and German firm TILP Litigation.

The case adds to a number legal actions that have been brought against Steinhoff and related parties in recent months, including a class action in Germany brought by TILP, and a Dutch investor rights group suing Deloitte for damages in the Netherlands on behalf of Steinhoff shareholders.

At least R187bn was wiped off the value of Steinhoff after accounting irregularities came to light in December 2017, making it one of the biggest corporate meltdowns in SA’s history.